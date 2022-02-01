Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For Alleged Arson Of Apartment Building In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Crime scene
Crime scene Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for the alleged arson of an apartment building.

Dutchess County resident Charles A. Keenan, age 48 of Dover Plains, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the fire in January in the town of Dover, said Lieutenant Shawn Castano, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The two-alarm fire took place around 9 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13 on Brady Lane in a building that houses multiple apartments in the town of Dover, Castano said.

"The alleged actions of this defendant not only endangered the lives of the residents in the apartment building but also the lives of the firefighters who responded and extinguished this fire," said Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati. 

Keenan was charged with one count of arson. After being processed, he was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail until his next court appearance.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Pete Gerardi at 845-486-3835.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.