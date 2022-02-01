Suspect Nabbed For Alleged Arson Of Apartment Building In Area

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for the alleged arson of an apartment building.

Dutchess County resident Charles A. Keenan, age 48 of Dover Plains, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the fire in January in the town of Dover, said Lieutenant Shawn Castano, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The two-alarm fire took place around 9 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13 on Brady Lane in a building that houses multiple apartments in the town of Dover, Castano said.

"The alleged actions of this defendant not only endangered the lives of the residents in the apartment building but also the lives of the firefighters who responded and extinguished this fire," said Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati.

Keenan was charged with one count of arson. After being processed, he was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail until his next court appearance.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Pete Gerardi at 845-486-3835.

