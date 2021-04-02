Suspect Nabbed After Man Stabbed During Altercation In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A Northern Westchester has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in the abdomen with a knife following an altercation at an area home.

Jason Goldberg, age 28, of Yorktown, was arrested on Tuesday, March 30, following the incident on Hedge Street in Yorktown.

Yorktown Police were alerted to the incident when they received a phone call from Northern Westchester Hospital that a victim had arrived for treatment of a stab wound.

When officers arrived at the hospital, the victim told them he had been stabbed by Goldberg during a physical altercation, said Yorktown Police.

Officers responded to the home to make sure there were no other victims, and later located Goldberg at a home on Lester Avenue, police said.

He was charged with assault and is being held on a $25,000 bail at the Westchester County Jail.

