Stick To Turkey: Police In Putnam County Warn Against Drunk Driving During Thanksgiving Season

As the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches, more vehicles will be on the road as people race to see their families, increasing the likelihood of drunk driving, police say.

That's why police in Putnam County are teaming up with STOP-DWI Coordinators to participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of driving while under the influence during the holiday season, according to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville.

The efforts will be part of New York's statewide STOP-DWI Thanksgiving High Visibility Engagement Campaign, which starts on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and ends on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to police. The campaign also targets other holidays such as Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Halloween, the holiday season, Super Bowl weekend, and St. Patrick’s Day.

"This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends. It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately, more people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes," McConville said.

The state's campaign, which police agencies across Putnam County will be participating in, is meant to "to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving," according to police.

