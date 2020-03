State Police are attempting to locate the owner of a "simulation doll" found along a roadside.

“Noelle,” a maternal and neonatal birthing simulation doll, was found on Hollow Road in the town of Clinton at 8 a.m., on Sunday, March 8, state police in Poughkeepsie said.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the medical training equipment is asked to contact the State Police at (845) 677-7347.

