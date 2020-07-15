State Police Awaiting DNA Results To ID Remains Found In Sunken Car In Hudson River

State Police are awaiting the results of a DNA test to determine if the remains found in a sunken car in the Hudson River belong to a missing area man.

The vehicle, a 2001 blue Hyundai Accent, was found on Wednesday, July 8, by state police in Dutchess County who were conducting a routine sonar training operations in the river near the Victor C. Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie, state police reported.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office and members of Troop K's forensic unit found the remains after the vehicle was removed from the water.

The vehicle was last seen being driven by Rohan Stefon Brown, of the City of Poughkeepsie, who disappeared in 2008.

Trooper AJ Hicks said on Tuesday, July 14, that the department is currently awaiting the results of the DNA tests for confirmation of the identity of the remains found inside the vehicle.

Media accounts from the time of Brown's disappearance say he had been acting strangely before he vanished 12 years ago, but he had left his clothes, driver's license, and other belongings at home.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

