Smoke From Blazing Brush Fire Spreads Through Neighborhood In Carmel

Firefighters battle a brush fire in Carmel located in the area of Tulip Road. Photo Credit: Facebook/Carmel Police Department, NY

Police are asking residents to avoid a neighborhood in the Hudson Valley where firefighters are battling a brush fire. 

The fire broke out in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, in the area of Tulip Road in Carmel, according to Carmel Police. 

The fire itself is in a wooded area and poses no immediate threat to homes, but the smoke has spread through the neighborhood. 

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the fire is put out. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

