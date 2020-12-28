Six Hospitalized Following Two-Vehicle I-84 Crash

Six people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on a stretch of I-84.

The crash took place around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 28, on I-84 in Danbury, said James Gagliardo, public information officer for the Danbury Fire Department.

The crash, which required the extrication of three people from one vehicle, took place between Exits 4 and 5, Gagliardo said.

The second vehicle also had three people, all of whom were out of the vehicle upon arrival.

The vehicle requiring extrication was on its side facing the opposite direction of traffic resting with its roof up against a concrete barrier creating a difficult extrication, Gagliardo said.

A violent two-vehicle crash on I-84 injured six people. Danbury Fire Department

A fire was burning in the engine compartment that was quickly extinguished by an ABC extinguisher by first arriving firefighters.

Four ambulances were called to the scene along with an additional Medic due to the number of patients who were all transported to Danbury Hospital.

Squad 6 responded and assisted Connecticut State Police with scene lighting for their investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.