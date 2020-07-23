Seen It? Police Ask Help Locating Kayak Stolen In Area

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice
The 10-foot Emotion kayak has a hand-painted ruler on the left side and fishing rod holders both in front of and behind the seat. Photo Credit: New York State Police
New York State Police investigators are attempting to help locate a kayak that was reported stolen in the area.

State Police in Dutchess County issued an alert on Tuesday, July 21 as they attempt to track down a kayak taken from Lake Shore Drive in Pine Plains between sometime in June and Wednesday, July 15.

The 10-foot Emotion kayak has a hand-painted ruler on the left side and fishing rod holders both in front of and behind the seat. The boat was secured on private property adjacent to Twin Island Lake with a bicycle lock, which is also missing.

Anyone with information regarding the possible suspect who may have taken the kayak, or location of the kayak has been asked to contact New York State Police in Rhinebeck at 845-677-7300 referring to case #9706951.

