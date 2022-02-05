Seen Him? State Police Issue Alert For Accused Drug Dealer Wanted In Area

The New York State Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for an area drug dealer wanted for allegedly peddling heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.

Dutchess County resident Daeshon Q. Futrell, age 29, of Poughkeepsie, is wanted by police for allegedly dealing drugs in the Poughkeepsie and Highland areas, the state police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. Please refer to case number 10207759.

