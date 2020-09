The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a man wanted for a commercial burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.

Victor Zuniga-Chirinos's last known residence was at 826 Columbus Avenue in New York, NY.

Anyone with information about this man's whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Burea of Criminal Investigation at 386-329-0800.

