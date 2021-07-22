Contact Us
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Man

Seen him? John Spreitzer.
Police are asking the public for help locating a man who has been missing for more than four months after leaving a Hudson Valley health center.

Authorities in Ulster County said 57-year-old John Spreitzer of Kingston was last seen leaving the area of the Hudson Valley Health Alliance Broadway Campus, on Wednesday, March 17.

Kingston Police describe Spreitzer as being 6-foot-10, 170 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. 

He has a scar on his neck and wears dentures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

