Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Found Dead In Vehicle On Side Of Area Roadway, Police Say
Police & Fire

Residents Warned To Stay In Their Homes Due To Police Activity On Street In Putnam

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Pudding Street.
Pudding Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Some residents in Putnam County are being asked to stay in their homes due to police activity.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office put out the warning/notice around 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, to residents of Pudding Street in Putnam Valley "due to heavy police activity."

They then thanked residents for their patience and cooperation but did not provide details as to what type of crime was taking place.

Pudding Street is a heavily wooded area with several homes on the long and winding road. Police did not say what area of the roadway was blocked due to a heavy police presence. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.