Residents Warned To Stay In Their Homes Due To Police Activity On Street In Putnam

Some residents in Putnam County are being asked to stay in their homes due to police activity.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office put out the warning/notice around 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, to residents of Pudding Street in Putnam Valley "due to heavy police activity."

They then thanked residents for their patience and cooperation but did not provide details as to what type of crime was taking place.

Pudding Street is a heavily wooded area with several homes on the long and winding road. Police did not say what area of the roadway was blocked due to a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

