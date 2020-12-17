Request For Donations For Letter Carrier Is A Scam, Putnam Sheriff Says

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam asking for donations for a letter carrier in Garrison.
According to the department, residents are receiving a holiday card in their mailboxes asking for Christmas donations for a letter carrier in Garrison.
The request is a scam, the department said.
"Don't take the bait, call postal inspectors," they said.
If you did receive a card for the request, call 877-876-2455.
