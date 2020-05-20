Report Of Smoke At House In Carmel Hamlet Draws Fast Response

Unexpected smoke in a Putnam County structure led to a rapid response from fire crews and area police.

Shortly after noontime on Tuesday, May 19, crews from the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Wellington Drive home in Carmel Hamlet, where there was a report of smoke inside the residence.

With members of the Carmel Police Department assisting at the scene, fire officials investigated the smoky situation, tracing its origin to a faulty ceiling fan.

Mahopac Falls Fire PIO Jack Casey said that firefighters checked all other possible sources before wrapping up the scene and were able to clear the scene shortly thereafter.

