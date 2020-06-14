Police Need Help Identifying Gunpoint Pharmacy Robber

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a pharmacy.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 5:59 p.m., Friday, June 5, in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

According to Clark, police received a report of a robbery at the Smith Street Pharmacy at 269 Mansion St., in the City of Poughkeepsie, in which a man armed with a gun demanded pain medication.

Police were told by the pharmacy staff that the man, armed with a black and silver handgun entered the store, pointed the gun at them, and demanded pain medication, Clark said.

The store staff threw medication bottles at the man and he fled the store and got into a white Volkswagon four-door sedan with no license plates and fled south on Smith Street, Clark added.

The man was wearing all black clothes including sweat pants that had a capital G by the left pocket, and black Air Jordan’s with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.