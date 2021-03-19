Police: Motorist With Suspended License Issued 12 Tickets After Trying To Elude Troopers

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for fleeing from police and issued 12 tickets.

Rockland County resident Jeremy Singh, age 24, of the town of Haverstraw, was arrested on Tuesday, March 16, after being stopped by state police driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on Route 202 in Haverstraw, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

According to Nevel, when the trooper initiated the stop, Singh failed to comply and fled the area. The vehicle entered the Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound and began driving in and out of traffic in a reckless and unsafe manner while reaching a top speed of 85 mph.

The vehicle was stopped by troopers at Exit 10, Nevel said.

During an investigation, police found that Singh was driving with a suspended license.

He was charged with:

Aggravated unlicensed operation

Fleeing an officer

Reckless driving

He was also issued 12 traffic tickets.

Singh was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in court on Friday, April 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.