Police: Local Man Caught Selling Car That Didn't Belong To Him May Be Linked To Other Incidents

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling a vehicle that didn't belong to him and police believe he may be involved in other incidents.

Dutchess County resident Scott C. Daniele, of Stanford, was arrested on Wednesday, April 15, by the New York State Police for grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and falsifying business records, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The incident came to light on Saturday, April 4, when state police were contacted by a victim that reported paying Daniele $1,500 for a 2006 Black Mazda listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, Hicks said.

An investigation revealed the vehicle allegedly did not belong to Daniele nor did he have the authorization to sell it.

Daniele was recently arrested for similar crimes by the Hyde Park Police Department involving the fraudulent sale of this vehicle, Hicks said.

If you believe you may be a victim of theft from Daniele, contact Investigator DuBois of the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. Refer to case# 9512749.

