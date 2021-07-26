Police Issue Alert After String Of Car Break-Ins In Area

Law enforcement agencies in the area are cautioning residents to be on high alert following a string of thefts from parked vehicles.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert over the weekend as it investigates multiple larcenies from parked cars that happened late on Friday, July 23 into Saturday, July 24.

Police said that the vehicles that were targeted were parked in driveways on South Parliman Road, Darren Road, Oakbrook Lane, Brookside Lane, and Rose Court in the Town of Union Vale.

Officials noted that most of the vehicles were unlocked as the suspects made off with wallets, cash, and other valuables that had been left inside the vehicles overnight.

“The Sheriff’s Office strongly urges everyone throughout (the area) to lock their vehicle doors and avoid leaving keys, key fobs, wallets, money, credit cards, or any other valuable items inside your vehicle.”

The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office by calling (845) 486-3800, at the tip line by calling (845) 605-CLUE, or by emailing dcsotips@gmail.com.

