Police Ask Public's Help In Search For Suspect In Burglary At Office Building In Area

Joe Lombardi
Police are asking the public's help in locating the suspect in a burglary at the Poughkeepsie Journal building.
Police are asking the public's help in locating the suspect in a burglary at the Poughkeepsie Journal building. Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police

Police are asking the public's help in locating the suspect in a burglary at an office building in the area that houses several businesses.

This incident happened Friday, May 15 at the Poughkeepsie Journal building located at Civic Center Plaza.

On that day, several people reported finding a man walking through the building, City of Poughkeepsie Police said.

When asked who he was, he stated he was there to empty the garbage. He was then handed a bag of garbage and he left the area, police said.

On Monday, May 18 while reviewing video, the man was seen walking through several suites. It was discovered that property was missing from those suites.

The man is described as being approximately 5-foot-10, possibly in his mid 40s, with a fit build, bald, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a surgical mask.

Anyone who knows who the man is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

