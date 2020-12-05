Photos: Jeep Crashes Into Popular Food Store In Area

There were no injuries when the driver of a vehicle lost control and plowed through the front of an area store.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:03 a.m. at the Sunflower Natural Food Store at 24 Garden St., in Rhinebeck.

The Rhinebeck Fire Department arrived within minutes and found a Jeep Cherokee had driven into the structure, "causing significant damage to the storefront."

The inside of the store received heavy damage. Rhinebeck Fire Department

Crews worked to stabilize the porch structure, assisted in removing the vehicle and cleaned up the debris, the department said.

There were no injuries reported.

Also on the scene was the Rhinebeck Police Department, the New York State Police, LJ's Towing, and the Village of Rhinebeck Building Department.

