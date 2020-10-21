Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Area

Kathy Reakes
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a roadway.

Dutchess County resident Terrance J. Hector, 37, was struck around 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Wappinger on New Hamburg Road by a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found Hector, a resident of Wappinger, in the roadway with serious injuries and transported him to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by EMStar, Hicks said.

An initial investigation revealed the Elantra was headed eastbound on New Hamburg Road in the area of a curve without street lamps. 

Hector is believed to have been walking westbound in the eastbound lane wearing dark clothing and was subsequently struck, Hicks said. 

This investigation remains ongoing. 

 The Troop K Collision Reconstruction Unit was also on scene investigating.

