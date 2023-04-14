Passengers Hospitalized After Transit Van Crashes Into Ditch In Southeast

Several people were hospitalized after a transit van carrying numerous passengers lost control and crashed into a ditch in the Hudson Valley, police said.

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, April 12 around 3 p.m., when a white transit van was found in an embankment against a utility pole off Route 312 in Southeast, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the van, which had been carrying five passengers, felt the steering wheel jerk. Soon after this, they lost steering and the van crossed the double yellow line, went off the shoulder, and into the ditch where it hit the utility pole.

Three of the passengers were taken to Putnam Hospital to be evaluated and were later released with no issues.

The driver of the van was not charged in relation to the crash, police said.

