Out-Of-Stater Nabbed With Gun After Calls About Suspicious Man In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the arrest. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 52-year-old man was arrested for criminal possession of a gun after police received calls regarding a man acting suspiciously.

Troy Erhardt, of Arizona, was arrested around 12:43 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 22, after the City of Poughkeepsie Police responded to 11 Boulevard Knolls for a report of a man with a gun walking in the area and acting in a suspicious manner.

Officers located and detained Erhardt after finding a loaded handgun which was secured by officers, Poughkeepsie PD Det. Sgt. George Camacho.

Erhardt was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-7577.

