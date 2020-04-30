Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Large Street Gathering Of About 200 People Ends With One Dead, Police Say
Police & Fire

One Dead In Poughkeepsie Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found shot to death at the Martin Luther King Jr. Apartments.
A man was found shot to death at the Martin Luther King Jr. Apartments. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

At the same time the City of Poughkeepsie Police were dealing with a large street party in violation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a man was shot and killed a short distance away.

Police received a report of shots fired around 11:44 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, believed to be in the area of Mansion and Garden streets, said City of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Steven Minard.

A short time later, police received calls for shots fired in the area of Martin Luther King Apartments on Washington Street, he added.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and after a search of the area, officers located an unidentified man dead with gunshot wounds on the east side of Building 3 of the complex, Minard said.

The department's detective division is actively investigating the homicide, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.