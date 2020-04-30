One Dead In Poughkeepsie Shooting, Police Say

At the same time the City of Poughkeepsie Police were dealing with a large street party in violation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a man was shot and killed a short distance away.

Police received a report of shots fired around 11:44 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, believed to be in the area of Mansion and Garden streets, said City of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Steven Minard.

A short time later, police received calls for shots fired in the area of Martin Luther King Apartments on Washington Street, he added.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and after a search of the area, officers located an unidentified man dead with gunshot wounds on the east side of Building 3 of the complex, Minard said.

The department's detective division is actively investigating the homicide, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

