One Dead Following Shooting In Area, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the area.

The shooting took place in Dutchess County around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17 at 49 Gifford Ave., in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, arriving officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later, Fitzgerald said.

His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made as of yet and the investigation is ongoing, Fitzgerald added.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

