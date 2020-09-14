One Critically Injured In Crash Between SUV, Motorcycle On I-84

A 62-year-old Harley rider is in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV on I-84.

Orange County resident David A. Snell of Warwick, was entering I-84 eastbound in the town of Wawayanda on his 1990 Harley Davidson when he was struck by a 2018 Ford Explorer at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 12, according to State Police. He is currently being treated for his injuries at Garnet Medical Center in Orange County.

State Police in Middletown are asking members of the public who may have witnessed the crash to call 845-344-5300 and reference case number SJS 9816756.

