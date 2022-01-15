Northern Westchester Woman Nabbed For Shooting Incident

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a woman and two sons inside.

Shaynna Session, age 18, of Peekskill, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for the shooting which took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5.

According to Lt. Jack Galusha, of the Peekskill Police, patrol units responded to the area of Spring Street and Main Street for a report of shots fired in the vicinity.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that a single suspect fired at least one round at a vehicle that was occupied by an adult woman and her two sons. Galusha said.

A further investigation revealed Session to be familiar with the occupants of the targeted vehicle and that this was not a random act, he added.

Galusha said the shooting occurred within approximately 500 feet of Hillcrest Elementary School and in the line of fire was the Kiley Youth Center, a city-operated facility for supervised after-school youth activities.

The vehicle was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Session was arrested by Officer Gary Jackman who was on routine patrol when he spotted her entering a parked car.

Jackman approached Session and she was arrested without incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

She was arraigned in Peekskill City Court on Thursday, Jan. 13, and released after posting bail of $1,000.

