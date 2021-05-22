Northern Westchester Man Accused Of Stealing Wallet, Using Credit Card, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a wallet that was left in a shopping cart and then using a credit card inside.

Mauizio Minichino, age 64, of Yorktown, was arrested on Monday, May 17 after turning himself in to Yorktown Police for the incident which took place in March, said the Yorktown Police.

According to police, in March the department received a report of a stolen wallet that had been left in a shopping cart at Lowe's in Yorktown.

The victim told officers that a purchase had been made at another location with a credit card that was inside the wallet when it was taken.

Following an investigation, police identified Minichino and charged him with grand larceny.

After being processed at police headquarters, Minichino was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.