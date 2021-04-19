Multiple Suspicious Fires Break Out At Area Apartment Complex, Displacing Dozens

Several suspicious fires at a Hudson Valley apartment complex left at last 26, including two children, displaced.

The fires broke out around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, April 18 in Dutchess County at numerous units of the Village of Merritt Apartment on Jefferson Boulevard in the Village of Fishkill, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

The Fishkill Fire Department originally responded to the scene for fires in two units, officials said. As they worked to douse the blazes, additional fires developed.

Firefighters from some 20 mutual aid departments, were successfully able to fight the fires as they moved around the complex, putting out hot spots as they popped up.

Officials said the building received severe fire damage on the back-left and the back-right.

Police and fire quickly moved residents to safety with no reported injuries, Hicks added.

The American Red Cross has responded to aid the displaced 24, victims, and provide disaster relief, including housing and financial assistance, said Executive Director Kelly Formoso.

Formoso said the organization has not begun a collection process but will meet with the families on Monday, April 19 to assess their needs.

Hicks said other residents said they were okay and had places to stay.

State Police along with the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division are investigating the cause and origin of the fires.

Officials are not sure if the fires are related to a similar fire at the same location on Monday, Aug. 31, in which multiple units were also damaged.

Anyone with possible information regarding this fire is asked to please contact the State Police at (845) 677-7300.

