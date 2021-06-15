Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Found Safe After Slipping Out Of House In Hudson Valley, Police Say

After a massive search by police and volunteers, a missing boy was located by police in the Hudson Valley.

At around 7:32 a.m., Monday, June 14, the caregiver for the youngster, who is autistic, called 911 to report the 6-year-old had slipped out of a house in Ulster County while she was in another room.

Police canines were utilized to search the surrounding neighborhoods and woods in the Town of Saugerties.

Neighbors and residents in the area also assisted police in attempting to locate the child, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Around 8:36 a.m., police received a report that a local resident on Old Stage Road believed they spotted the child in a field behind their residence, Sinagra said.

The resident showed officers where she thought she last saw the child.

"The child was located by officers in the field," he said.

Other than being wet and cold, the child appeared to be healthy and uninjured, he added.

The child was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and then transported to WMC Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston by Diaz Ambulance for further evaluation.

Multiple agencies throughout Ulster County responded to the scene to assist SPD in searching for the child including the:

Saugerties Police K9 Division,

Ulster County Sheriff’s K-9 Division,

New York State Police,

Ulster County Office of Emergency Management,

Diaz Ambulance,

New York State Forest Rangers,

Canine Search and Rescue Team from Albany.

“This was truly a community effort in locating this child and my thanks go out to everyone who assisted in the search and to the resident who spotted the child and notified authorities," Sinagra said.

