Man Working As Child Care Provider In Area Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor

A 25-year-old employed as a child-care provider in the area has been accused of sexually abusing a minor.
New York State Police in Rhinebeck, in conjunction with the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center, arrested Ulster County resident Esfand Zahedi, of Port Ewen, on Friday, July 31.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Subsequent to a law enforcement tip, an investigation found Esfand Zahedi, while employed as a private child care provider, sexually abused a child under the age of 11 years old.

Zahedi was arraigned before the town of Milan Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bail or $80,000 secure bond. 

Zahedi is next scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

