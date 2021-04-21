Man With Six Kids In Vehicle Charged With DWI/Leandra's Law, State Police Say

A 34-year-old man has been charged with DWI under Leandra's Law in the Hudson Valley after allegedly driving drunk with six children in the vehicle.

Tysean Afflick, of the Bronx, was arrested around 12:40 a.m., Sunday, April 18, after being stopped in Orange County by New York State Police in the town of Newburgh, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

During the stop, Afflick was found to be intoxicated while traveling with six children ranging in age from 4 to 13 in the vehicle, McCormick said.

Afflick was taken into custody and processed where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.12 percent, police said.

The children were turned over to a responsible party.

Afflick was charged with DWI Leandra's Law and released to a sober third party.

He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

