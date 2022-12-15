Man With 'Bloodshot Eyes' Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Woods In Kent: Police

A Hudson Valley man is in trouble after he crashed his vehicle into the woods while drunk, police said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 11:30 a.m., police in Kent found a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into the woods on Horsepound Road at the intersection with Route 52, according to Kent Police.

After making their way to the vehicle, police observed that the driver had an open Coors Light in the cupholder, in addition to bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a "strong odor of alcohol," police said.

The driver, identified as Dutchess County resident Michael Selca, age 60, of Hopewell Junction, was determined to be intoxicated by a sobriety test and was arrested, according to authorities.

Selca is charged with DWI, his third offense, and will appear in court at a later date, police said.

