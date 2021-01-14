Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Putnam Opens New Vaccination Site
Police & Fire

Man Who Fled From Troopers On I-87 In Westchester Turns Himself In, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Orange County man was arrested after fleeing from New York State Police following a pursuit on I-87.
An Orange County man was arrested after fleeing from New York State Police following a pursuit on I-87. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man turned himself in to New York State Police following a pursuit on I-87 in Westchester.

Elisha D. Vazquez, age 39, of Kingston, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 8, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Dec. 26 in the town of Greenburgh, said the state police.

According to police, on Dec. 26, around 10:40 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Greenburgh for a vehicle and traffic violation. 

 After conducting a license check on the driver, identified as Vazquez, and establishing probable cause to search the vehicle, Vazquez suddenly accelerated and fled the scene of the traffic stop. A pursuit ensued but was terminated shortly after.

With the assistance of the New York State Department of Corrections Community Supervision, troopers were able to contact Vasquez, who turned himself.

Vasquez was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and obstructing governmental administration.

He was released with appearance tickets.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.