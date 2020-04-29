Man Violates Protection Order, Threatens To Kill Victim, Police Say

A 28-year-old man who allegedly violated an order of protection was arrested after attacking and threatened to kill another person who came to the aid of the victim.

Ulster County resident Edward J. Steffens, of Milton, was arrested by New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks on Monday, April 27, after responding to a domestic violence report in LaGrange, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

When troopers responded around 12:55 a.m., to Overlook Road, they determined that Steffens had come to the home of the victim in violation of a protective order and allegedly menaced and threatened to kill the victim with a knife, Hicks said.

A third person at the residence overheard the incident and came to the aid of the victim, and engaged with Steffens to prevent any further harm, Hicks said.

Steffens suffered a minor injury in the exchange and fled the scene before the police arrived.

He was located a short time later by state police and transported to Vassar Hospital for medical treatment.

Steffens was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, and menacing.

He was arraigned before the Dutchess County Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Steffens is next scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

