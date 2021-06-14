Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Shot In Shoulder Being 'Uncooperative' With Investigators In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Police say a Monticello man who was shot in the shoulder is being 'uncooperative' with investigators.
Police are investigating the shooting of a 25-year-old man that happened in the region.

It happened around 4 a.m., Thursday, June 10, in Sullivan County, in the area of Park Avenue and Monticello Street, in Monticello.

Responding officers were unable to locate anyone injured in the area at that time.

Police were later notified on Thursday afternoon that a Monticello man had been driven to Garnet Medical Center in Harris by private vehicle for medical treatment of a gunshot wound, Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone said.

The victim, who was uncooperative with police, sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, he added.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident can call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422. 

Monticello Police were assisted by the Sullivan County Sheriff Office.

