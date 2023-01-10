Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say

A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect's vehicle was then located in Southeast by Pugsley Road, where the man was seen violently attacking a woman with a knife.

Deputies then shot the man to prevent him from further attacking the woman, police said. An attempt was made to save the suspect's life, but he died at the scene.

The incident is now being investigated by state police. The suspect's name has not been released.

"I am grateful for the quick and decisive actions of our personnel, which in turn saved the life of the victim,” said Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville.

