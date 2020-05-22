Man Nabbed With Guns, Two Kilos Of Heroin, Cocaine, Authorities Say

A 31-year-old man was busted with more than two kilos of heroin and cocaine following an investigation into drug dealing in the area.

Luis Rodriguez, of the town of Fishkill, was arrested during a search by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force on Thursday, May 21, said Frank Tasciotti, assistant coordinator of the task force.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation into narcotics sales taking place in the Southern Dutchess communities of Beacon, East Fishkill, and Fishkill, Tasciotti said.

During the search of Rodriguez's residence investigators more than four pounds (2 kilos) of heroin and cocaine, a loaded Charter AR rifle, a defaced loaded Beretta semi-automatic pistol, a bulletproof vest, a half-pound of marijuana, $33,000 cash, scales, and packing materials.

The drugs, guns, and cash seized during the search. Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Rodriguez was charged with:

Felony criminal possession of a controlled substance

Felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned by City of Poughkeepsie Judge Mora and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division assisted in the investigation.

Additional charges may be pending.

