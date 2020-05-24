Man Nabbed With Drugs During DWI Patrol Stop In Area, Police Say

A 42-year-old area man stopped during a DWI patrol was arrested for alleged possession of drugs.

The stop took place around 7:30 p.m., on Friday, May 15, in Orange County while the town of Montgomery Police was conducting a DWI patrol, said Investigator Stephen Ragni.

During the stop, Padro J. Baez, of the Village of Maybrook, was arrested after officers allegedly located drugs, Ragni said.

He was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Baez was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

