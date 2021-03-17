Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed With 14 Ounces Of Cocaine In Hudson Valley Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a man with more than 14 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-90 in Orange County.
Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 62-year-old man was allegedly busted with more than 15 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop by state police.

Hectoer L. Diaz, of the Bronx, was arrested on Friday, March 12, after being stopped by state police on I-90 in the town of Florida, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

While interviewing Diaz, it was determined that the vehicle displayed a forged New Jersey temporary plate. Diaz also produced a forged paper registration, matching the plate, McCormick said.

After further investigation, probable cause to search the vehicle was established. A State Police K9 was utilized in the search of the vehicle which led to the discovery of approximately 14.5 ounces of cocaine hydrochloride and cash.

Diaz was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument

Diaz was virtually arraigned before the Town of Minden Court and was remanded to the Montgomery County Jail without bail.

