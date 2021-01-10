Man Nabbed For Violating Protective Order In Northern Westchester, Police Say

An out-of-state man was nabbed for allegedly violating an order of protection in Northern Westchester.

Raphael Ayensu, 44, of Irvington, New Jersey, was arrested by Yorktown Police on Thursday, Jan. 7, after police responded to a call for the violation.

According to police, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, officers responded to a Yorktown residence and met with the victim who said that Ayensu had called the victim violating the protective order.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Ayensu, who turned himself in at police headquarter where he was arrested and charged with criminal contempt, police said.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 11.

