Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,800-Plus New Cases; New Totals By County
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Violating Protective Order In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order in Northern Westchester.
A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order in Northern Westchester. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

An out-of-state man was nabbed for allegedly violating an order of protection in Northern Westchester.

Raphael Ayensu, 44, of Irvington, New Jersey, was arrested by Yorktown Police on Thursday, Jan. 7, after police responded to a call for the violation.

According to police, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, officers responded to a Yorktown residence and met with the victim who said that Ayensu had called the victim violating the protective order.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Ayensu, who turned himself in at police headquarter where he was arrested and charged with criminal contempt, police said.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 11.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.