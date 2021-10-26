Man Charged With Arson Of Family Home That Killed Dog In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with arson and cruelty to animals in connection with a fire at his parent's home that killed the family dog.

Orange County resident Brett Bayo, age 29, from the town of Greenville was arrested by New York State Police for third-degree arson and aggravated cruelty to animals, both felonies.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, an investigation found that on Thursday, Sept. 23, Bayo set his parent's residence on fire.

His parents were not at home at the time of the fire. The family dog did not survive the fire.

Bayo was transported to Garnet Health for a mental health evaluation.

He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court next month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.