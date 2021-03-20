Man Busted Driving Stolen Tesla On Taconic Parkway In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A 50-year-old man was allegedly busted with a stolen 2016 Tesla after being stopped on the Taconic State Parkway in Northern Westchester.

Alexander Parker, of the Bronx, was arrested around 10:15 a.m., on Monday, March 15, after being stopped by Yorktown Police officers on patrol who were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle out of New York City on the Taconic, said the Yorktown Police Department.

Multiple officers responded to the scene where the 2016 Tesla had been spotted and located the vehicle traveling northbound on the parkway in the area of Route 132, police said.

Officers pulled over Parker who was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

He was processed and released on his recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 1.

