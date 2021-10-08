Man Arrested For Menacing After Threatening Woman With Gun In Area, Police Say

An area man was arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during an argument.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Sunday, Aug. 8, when Saugerties Police responded to a call regarding an unwanted female subject causing damage to the complainant’s residence, said Town of Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph A. Sinagra.

An investigation into the matter revealed that a dispute had taken place between the resident and a guest.

The victim reported that the man, identified as 40-year-old Michael Cook of Saugerties, had waved a handgun in her face and threatened her with the gun.

Cook was charged with menacing and processed and then issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Saugerties Court at a later date, Sinagra said.

The victim will be eligible to obtain an order or protection at the time of arraignment.

