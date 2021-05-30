Man Arrested For DWI, Drugs Following Traffic Stop In Area, State Police Say

A local man was arrested for alleged DWI and possession of cocaine following a traffic stop in the area.

Ulee Johnson, age 41, was arrested on Wednesday, May 26, following the stop in Orange County of his 2004 red Infinity Q56 on East Main Street in Middletown by New York State Police.

During the stop, troopers spotted an open bottle of alcohol and plastic cups containing alcohol, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During a search of the vehicle following Johnson's arrest for DWI, troopers found 5.7 grams of cocaine, Nevel said.

Johnson, of Newburgh, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was transported to the Orange County Jail pending a virtual arraignment.

