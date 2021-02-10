Man Arrested Again For Sexual Offenses After New Victim Comes Forward, Authorities Say

A 40-year-old Hudson Valley man who was arrested last month for allegedly having sexual contact with a victim has been arrested again.

Dutchess County residence Tyson Kreig, age 40, of Red Hook, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 8, in connection with an ongoing investigation into inappropriate sexual contact, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Captain John Watterson said

Kreig was arrested and charged with forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment, Watterson said.

"This arrest comes as the result of another victim coming forward since Mr. Kreig’s previous arrest on 1/12/21," he added.

Krieg was first arrested on Thursday, Jan. 21, in connection with a recent investigation into inappropriate sexual contact in Red Hook, police said.

At that time, Watterson said Kreig had been accused of subjecting the victim to sexual contact without their consent.

After being processed Mr. Kreig was arraigned before the Town of Red Hook Court and released to probation with a return court date of Thursday, Feb. 25.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Kreig they are urged to contact Detective Jeffrey Cohen at 845-486-3827 or jcohen@dutchessny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.