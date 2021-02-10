Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's List Of Vaccine Providers In Putnam
Police & Fire

Man Arrested Again For Sexual Offenses After New Victim Comes Forward, Authorities Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Tyson M. Kreig
Tyson M. Kreig Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

A 40-year-old Hudson Valley man who was arrested last month for allegedly having sexual contact with a victim has been arrested again.

Dutchess County residence Tyson Kreig, age 40, of Red Hook, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 8, in connection with an ongoing investigation into inappropriate sexual contact, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Captain John Watterson said

Kreig was arrested and charged with forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment, Watterson said.

"This arrest comes as the result of another victim coming forward since Mr. Kreig’s previous arrest on 1/12/21," he added.

Krieg was first arrested on Thursday, Jan. 21, in connection with a recent investigation into inappropriate sexual contact in Red Hook, police said. 

At that time, Watterson said Kreig had been accused of subjecting the victim to sexual contact without their consent.

After being processed Mr. Kreig was arraigned before the Town of Red Hook Court and released to probation with a return court date of Thursday, Feb. 25. 

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Kreig they are urged to contact Detective Jeffrey Cohen at 845-486-3827 or jcohen@dutchessny.gov

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.