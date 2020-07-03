Man Accused Of Waving Weapon At Passing Motorists In Broad Daylight

A man walking on a busy roadway in the area waved a weapon at passing motorists and then responding officers, according to authorities.

The incident happened early Thursday afternoon, July 2.

At around 1:40 p.m., a member of the public walked into the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department to report the incident that allegedly happened in the area of 66 Washington Street.

One of the police officers checking the area located the person described in front of the Italian Center on Columbus Drive.

The person then immediately removed a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer, said Capt. Steven Minard of the City of Poughkeepsie PD.

The man then ran south on Columbus Drive, at which time he pulled the trigger several times without it firing, said police.

The man, identified as Mamoudou Sow, 32, was then into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

He was charged with four counts of menacing and obstructing government administration.

The weapon was determined to be a realistic-looking imitation gun.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.