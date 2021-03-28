Man Accused Of Strangling Victim Unconscious, Police Say

A 28-year-old man was arrested for an alleged brutal attack in which he strangled a victim unconscious and attacked that person with a blunt instrument during a domestic violence incident.

New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks arrested Dutchess County resident Juan Pablo Borbon, of Wappingers Falls, on Thursday, March 25, for assault and strangulation, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation revealed that, during a domestic dispute that occurred on Monday, March 15, Borbon had strangled the victim until unconscious and then assaulted the victim with a blunt instrument causing serious internal injuries.

Borbon was arraigned at the town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secured bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear before the town of Wappinger Court on Tuesday, March 30.

