Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Man Accused Of Spray-Painting Area Business

Zak Failla
Daniel L. Vines-Mevic
Daniel L. Vines-Mevic Photo Credit: Beacon Police Department

A Northern Westchester man is facing charges for allegedly tagging a Dutchess County business, police said.

Officers from the City of Beacon Police Department responded to the area of Madam Brett Park on South Avenue at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, June 1, where there was a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Beacon Police Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson said that arriving officers found Buchanan resident Daniel Vines-Mevic in a building owned by Scenic Beacon Development that is currently fenced off to the public with “no trespassing” signs visibly posted.

Johnson said that at the time of his arrest, Vines-Mevic was found to be in possession of multiple spray-paint cans that he had been using to tag the building.

Vines-Mevic, 25, was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

  • Criminal mischief;
  • Making graffiti;
  • Possession of graffiti instruments;
  • Criminal trespass;
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana.

Following his arrest, Vines-Mevic was released and scheduled to return to Beacon City Court later this year.

