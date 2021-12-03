Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child In Area

A monthlong investigation into reported sexual abuse of a child in the area led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man who targeted a minor, authorities announced.

In Dutchess County, Hyde Park resident Areas Washington was arrested on Friday, Dec. 3 following an investigation into claims that he abused a minor years ago in the Town of Pleasant Valley.

Dutchess County Sheriff Capt. John Watterson said that the investigation into Washington determined that he allegedly had sexual contact with his underage victim several years ago.

Watterson said that “no further details about the case or victim will be released at this time in order to protect the victim’s privacy, and at this time there does not appear to be a danger to the community as a whole.”

Washington was arrested without incident and charged with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned in the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and released.

The investigation into Washington is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding that incident or similar incidents involving him has been instructed to contact investigators by calling (845) 486-3833.

